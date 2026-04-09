NASA's Artemis II launch renews interest in Kerbal Space Program
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission, sending astronauts around the moon for the first time in decades, has inspired a wave of interest in Kerbal Space Program.
The game, known for its realistic space missions, is suddenly trending again as fans look to recreate their own lunar adventures.
Kerbal Space Program 12,434 concurrent players
Right after the Artemis II launch, Kerbal Space Program hit 12,434 concurrent players, its highest since 2015. That's a big jump from its usual 3,000 to 4,000 range. Even its sequel saw more action than usual.
The buzz shows how real-life space milestones can spark excitement and curiosity in games that let you explore the universe yourself.