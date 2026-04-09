NASA's Artemis II launch renews interest in Kerbal Space Program

Kerbal Space Program 12,434 concurrent players

Right after the Artemis II launch, Kerbal Space Program hit 12,434 concurrent players, its highest since 2015. That's a big jump from its usual 3,000 to 4,000 range. Even its sequel saw more action than usual.

The buzz shows how real-life space milestones can spark excitement and curiosity in games that let you explore the universe yourself.