NASA's Artemis II mission: Everything to know about lunar flyby
Technology
NASA's Artemis II is almost ready for takeoff—a 10-day trip around the Moon with astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on board.
The main goal? Test out the Orion spacecraft's life support and controls in deep space before aiming for a Moon landing next time.
When and how it's happening
The crew will travel 965604km after launching from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39B. The rocket made its big move to the pad on January 17.
First launch window opens February 6, with more chances through April.
The SLS rocket packs a serious punch—8.8 million pounds of thrust.
How you can catch it live
NASA will stream coverage on YouTube.
If you're in Florida during February's windows, you may be able to see the launch, weather permitting.