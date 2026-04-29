NASA's Artemis II Orion Integrity returns to Kennedy Space Center
Technology
NASA's Artemis II Orion capsule, named Integrity, is back at Kennedy Space Center after a record-breaking trip around the moon.
This mission took astronauts farther into deep space than anyone has gone in more than 50 years.
The capsule's heat shield also held up better than before, showing big improvements since Artemis I.
NASA readies Artemis III for 2027
NASA is already busy prepping for Artemis III, aiming to launch in 2027.
The rocket's core stage and new booster parts have arrived at Kennedy and are getting ready for action.
Plus, the next Orion crew module now sports an upgraded heat shield as NASA gears up for even bolder moon missions!