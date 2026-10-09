NASA's Curiosity rover captures Martian sunrise like Monument Valley

NASA's Curiosity rover snapped some amazing sunrise photos on Mars: think dark blue landscapes and cliffs glowing in the morning light.

Curiosity project scientist Ashwin Vasavada of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California said the view reminded him of Monument Valley in Arizona, describing it as "This scene has a wildness that reminds me of a road trip through Monument Valley, Arizona," and "You can almost feel the silence and the endless open space under the sky."