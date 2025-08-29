Next Article
NASA's InSight reveals ancient impact scars on Mars
NASA's InSight lander has uncovered massive remnants of ancient collisions buried deep inside Mars, revealing "scars" left by impacts from over four billion years ago.
Unlike Earth, which erases old marks with plate tectonics, Mars has kept these relics intact—giving scientists a rare look at the planet's wild early days.
Findings help us understand how Mars formed and changed
By tracking over 1,300 marsquakes between 2018 and 2022, InSight mapped out weird patches in the Martian mantle caused by old impact debris—within the Martian mantle, which extends nearly 1545km below the surface.
These findings help us understand how Mars formed and changed (or didn't!) over billions of years, and might even clue us in on how other planets in our solar system came to be.