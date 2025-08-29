NASA's InSight reveals ancient impact scars on Mars

Findings help us understand how Mars formed and changed

By tracking over 1,300 marsquakes between 2018 and 2022, InSight mapped out weird patches in the Martian mantle caused by old impact debris—within the Martian mantle, which extends nearly 1545km below the surface.

These findings help us understand how Mars formed and changed (or didn't!) over billions of years, and might even clue us in on how other planets in our solar system came to be.