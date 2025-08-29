Pixel 10 has a weird charging issue

Qi2 update could be the culprit

It looks like the new Qi2 update could be to blame.

Google switched from the old Extended Power Profile (EPP) to something called Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which needs perfect magnetic alignment to work well.

Even though both profiles can do up to 15W, not every charger plays nicely with MPP—so older accessories might act up or charge slowly now.

For smoother charging, it's best to stick with a Qi2-certified charger for your Pixel 10.