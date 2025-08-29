Pixel 10 has a weird charging issue
If you just got a Pixel 10, you might notice some weirdness with wireless charging.
Users are saying their phones start charging but then stop after a few seconds or minutes, and some chargers are crawling at super slow speeds (like 5W).
This is hitting older Qi and MagSafe chargers, and even the Pixel Stand 2nd Gen isn't safe.
Qi2 update could be the culprit
It looks like the new Qi2 update could be to blame.
Google switched from the old Extended Power Profile (EPP) to something called Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which needs perfect magnetic alignment to work well.
Even though both profiles can do up to 15W, not every charger plays nicely with MPP—so older accessories might act up or charge slowly now.
For smoother charging, it's best to stick with a Qi2-certified charger for your Pixel 10.