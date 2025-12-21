NASA's Mars missions are about to go dark (but don't worry) Technology Dec 21, 2025

From late December 2025 to mid-January 2026, NASA won't be able to talk to its Mars rovers and orbiters.

It's all because of a solar conjunction—when Earth and Mars end up on opposite sides of the Sun, making radio signals too scrambled by solar interference for safe communication.

This blackout happens every two years, so it's nothing new for the team.