NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Telescope to find about 100,000 exoplanets
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is gearing up to spot around 100,000 new exoplanets, way more than the nearly 6,300 we know so far.
It'll scan parts of the Milky Way that haven't really been explored before, especially its central bulge.
This mission isn't just about numbers; it's a big step toward understanding how planets form in all sorts of galactic neighborhoods.
Roman telescope uses transit and microlensing
The telescope will help answer some classic space questions, like whether solar systems like ours are rare or pretty common, and how they actually come together.
Using both the transit method (watching for tiny dips in starlight) and gravitational microlensing (which can reveal even cool, distant planets), it'll give us our best look yet at just how weird and wonderful planetary systems can be—and maybe even hint at where life could exist beyond Earth.