NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Telescope to find about 100,000 exoplanets

Roman telescope uses transit and microlensing

The telescope will help answer some classic space questions, like whether solar systems like ours are rare or pretty common, and how they actually come together.

Using both the transit method (watching for tiny dips in starlight) and gravitational microlensing (which can reveal even cool, distant planets), it'll give us our best look yet at just how weird and wonderful planetary systems can be—and maybe even hint at where life could exist beyond Earth.