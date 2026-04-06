NASA's Orion carries 4 for Artemis but interior is cramped

Orion cabin packs seats controls systems

Orion's interior squeezes in seats, controls, storage, and life-support systems to make every inch count.

Astronauts strap into their seats for launch but float around once they're in space; even sleeping bags get attached to the walls because there's barely any personal space.

Despite being compact, Orion packs advanced navigation and safety features, making it a major upgrade over older spacecraft, though future long trips will need more room for comfort.