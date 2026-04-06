NASA's Orion carries 4 for Artemis but interior is cramped
NASA's Orion spacecraft can carry four astronauts farther into space than any crewed capsule in decades as part of the Artemis missions, but space inside is seriously tight.
Picture everyone living and working in an area about the size of two minivans, with all their equipment packed in too.
Orion cabin packs seats controls systems
Orion's interior squeezes in seats, controls, storage, and life-support systems to make every inch count.
Astronauts strap into their seats for launch but float around once they're in space; even sleeping bags get attached to the walls because there's barely any personal space.
Despite being compact, Orion packs advanced navigation and safety features, making it a major upgrade over older spacecraft, though future long trips will need more room for comfort.