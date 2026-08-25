NASA's SR-1 to test nuclear-electric propulsion using high-assay low-enriched uranium
NASA announced its SR-1 Freedom spacecraft in March 2026, launching in late 2028.
This mission is set to shake up space travel by testing nuclear-electric propulsion, a big upgrade from solar power, since it keeps the lights on even far from the sun.
NASA lists high-assay low-enriched uranium as the fuel and gives the reactor power-conversion system a 20-kilowatt electrical output, while the spacecraft's power and propulsion element is designed to generate 48 kilowatts of electrical power, making sure the spacecraft gets steady energy wherever it goes.
SR-1 will release SkyFall at Mars
In 2029, SR-1 will swing by Mars and release SkyFall, a payload carrying three helicopters inspired by Ingenuity.
These flying robots will check out Martian weather and hunt for underground ice using radar.
NASA hopes its bird's-eye view will help map out surface features and resources, laying the groundwork for future missions to Mars and beyond.