NASA's Webb and Hubble reveal Saturn like never before
NASA just dropped some incredible new images of Saturn, created by combining the powers of the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Released today, these images give us our clearest look yet at Saturn's swirling atmosphere and dynamic weather patterns, something scientists have never seen in this much detail before.
The combined data is helping scientists understand Saturn better
Hubble's visible-light photos show off Saturn's iconic cloud bands, while Webb's infrared vision peeks deeper into the planet's layers.
By blending data from both telescopes, taken just months apart, scientists captured how Saturn is changing as it heads toward its 2025 equinox.
This team-up doesn't just reveal more about Saturn's atmosphere; it also spotlights cool new features in those famous rings, marking a big leap forward for planetary science.