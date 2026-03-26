NASA's Webb and Hubble reveal Saturn like never before

The combined data is helping scientists understand Saturn better

Hubble's visible-light photos show off Saturn's iconic cloud bands, while Webb's infrared vision peeks deeper into the planet's layers.

By blending data from both telescopes, taken just months apart, scientists captured how Saturn is changing as it heads toward its 2025 equinox.

This team-up doesn't just reveal more about Saturn's atmosphere; it also spotlights cool new features in those famous rings, marking a big leap forward for planetary science.