NASA's Webb images Epsilon Indi Ab and suggests water-ice clouds

Coronagraph shows heat and faint ammonia

By blocking the star's glare with a special tool called a coronagraph, Webb could actually see the planet's heat and faint ammonia signs.

Epsilon Indi Ab is huge, about 7.6 times Jupiter's mass, and cold enough (think 200 Kelvin to 300 Kelvin) for water-ice crystals to form in its patchy, high-altitude clouds.

These weird conditions are making scientists rethink what they know about exoplanet weather and atmospheres.