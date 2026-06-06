NASA's X-59 hits Mach 1.1 June 5, producing soft thumps

Pilot Jim Less flew 81-minute test

Test pilot Jim "Clue" Less flew the milestone 81-minute flight from Edwards Air Force Base in California.

After racking up 16 test flights in the last 90 days, the team is gearing up for even faster runs, up to Mach 1.4, and will later fly over US communities to see how quiet it really is.

NASA hopes this could help bring back supersonic passenger flights (banned since 1973) without all that ear-splitting noise.