Nearly 60% of adults back social media ban for under-16s
What's the story
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center has revealed that nearly 60% of American adults support a ban on social media use for those under 16 years. The study comes as governments worldwide are considering new rules regarding minors' access to social media platforms. The survey was conducted between May 26 and June 1, with responses from over 9,700 US adults.
Diverse views
Divided opinion
The survey found that about 20% of adults oppose a ban on social media for those under 16, while roughly a quarter remain uncertain. This reflects a divided opinion among the American public on this matter. Notably, Australia, Canada, and the UK have already imposed or are considering an age limit of 16 for social media use.
Legislative action
Support cuts across demographic lines
In the US, California lawmakers are considering similar legislation. Currently, many social media platforms require users to be at least 13 years old to create an account. The Pew Research Center survey shows that support for banning social media for kids under 16 transcends demographic and partisan lines. About half or more of adults in each age group support this measure, with those aged 30-49 being the most supportive.
Parental impact
Parents more likely to support ban
Parents of children under 18 are more likely to support a ban on social media for those under 16 than non-parents. The measure also has bipartisan support, with Republicans and Republican-leaning independents being more supportive than opposed. Democrats and Democratic leaners also show similar sentiments toward this proposed ban.
Additional measures
Other measures to regulate minors' social media use
Along with an outright ban, the survey also looked at support for other measures aimed at regulating minors' social media use. These include parental consent, age verification, and time limits. A whopping 85% of adults support requiring parental consent for minors to create a social media account. Separately, 78% support age verification before using these platforms and 78% support limiting how much time minors spend on them.