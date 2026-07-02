'Tech neck' and blurry vision? You may have 'phone body'
What's the story
A recent report by the BBC has highlighted the potential impact of technology on human health, particularly in terms of physical changes. The term "phone body" has been coined to describe these changes, which include deformed spines and a calloused bump on the pinky finger where phones are often propped up. Experts warn that excessive screen time could lead to issues like neck pain, vision problems, and decreased motor skills.
Posture problems
'Tech neck'
The report highlights a common issue known as "tech neck," which is caused by constantly looking down at our phones. This forward head posture can put up to 27kg of pressure on the neck, leading to long-term damage such as disk degeneration, joint and muscle deterioration, and even reduced lung capacity. To counter this, experts recommend positioning screens at eye level and taking regular screen breaks.
Dermatological effects
Skin issues
The report also raises concerns about skin problems associated with tech use, especially for smartwatch users. The area under the watch can become a breeding ground for yeast, leading to irritation or even eczema. To prevent this, experts recommend removing smartwatches regularly and washing the skin underneath them. Wearing a barrier cream while using a watch all day is also advised.
Vision impact
Myopia
The report discusses the rising rates of myopia (nearsightedness) and its possible link to technology use. However, a study found no direct connection between close work like using a phone and myopia onset or progression. Instead, it revealed that outdoor time has a protective effect on eye health, suggesting that spending more time outside could help mitigate some of these issues.
Fitness factor
Grip strength
The report highlights grip strength as a key indicator of overall health, with declining grip strength seen in many countries, especially among younger people. This decline is thought to be linked to the shift toward sedentary computer-based work. To combat this trend, the article recommends exercises like wrist curls and general fitness activities such as going to the gym regularly.