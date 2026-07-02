Experts warn against excessive screen time

'Tech neck' and blurry vision? You may have 'phone body'

By Mudit Dube 12:36 pm Jul 02, 202612:36 pm

What's the story

A recent report by the BBC has highlighted the potential impact of technology on human health, particularly in terms of physical changes. The term "phone body" has been coined to describe these changes, which include deformed spines and a calloused bump on the pinky finger where phones are often propped up. Experts warn that excessive screen time could lead to issues like neck pain, vision problems, and decreased motor skills.