NEJM retracts Beijing researchers' case report after AI edited image
Technology
The The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) retracted a paper/case report by two Beijing-based researchers after the AI-edited photo in their paper was discovered.
The research focused on an elderly man's lung damage from wildfire smoke, but things got messy when it turned out the image's scale markings didn't make sense because AI had moved the ruler.
NEJM reiterates AI disclosure requirement
The authors said they only tweaked the image to make it clearer and didn't realize this broke NEJM's rules.
After the incident, NEJM reminded everyone that any use of AI tools must be clearly disclosed to keep science honest.
With more journals tightening up on these standards, it's clear that transparency around AI is becoming a big deal in research.