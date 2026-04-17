Netflix gets vertical video feed for quick show discovery
What's the story
Netflix has announced a major revamp of its mobile app, including a new vertical video feed. The update is expected to roll out by the end of April. The company said in its Q1 2026 earnings letter that "This redesign will better reflect our expanding entertainment offering and make it easier for members to engage how and when they want."
Market adaptation
Adapting to changing consumer habits
Netflix's letter also noted the blurring lines between "entertainment on TV and mobile devices are blurring," highlighting that video podcasts are more popular on mobile. This observation comes as part of the company's effort to adapt its services to changing consumer habits. Co-CEO Greg Peters had previously hinted at this change in January, saying they were planning a mobile UI revamp for future business expansion.
Previous updates
Vertical video feed test
The upcoming mobile app redesign comes after a major update for Netflix's TV app, which was launched last year. The company had also announced plans to test a vertical video feed at that time. This feature would show clips from Netflix shows and movies, giving users the option to watch full episodes or movies with just a tap.