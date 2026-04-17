The update is expected to roll out soon

Netflix gets vertical video feed for quick show discovery

By Akash Pandey 12:58 pm Apr 17, 202612:58 pm

What's the story

Netflix has announced a major revamp of its mobile app, including a new vertical video feed. The update is expected to roll out by the end of April. The company said in its Q1 2026 earnings letter that "This redesign will better reflect our expanding entertainment offering and make it easier for members to engage how and when they want."