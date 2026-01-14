Netflix series shines light on Indian start-ups solving real problems

Netflix has partnered with the Government of India to showcase the work of eight Indian start-ups in social innovation. The collaboration was made possible by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity and involved the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The project, titled "Inspiring Innovators - Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaaan," features eight short animated films highlighting these start-ups' contributions.

Student involvement Students from various universities created the films The animated shorts were created by students from different Indian universities, including the National Institute of Design, Chitkara University, and Satyajit Ray Institute of Film and Television. The initiative provided hands-on creative experience to 26 students, many of whom hailed from tier-2 cities. They received mentorship from industry experts at Graphiti Studios and NID Ahmedabad as part of this project.

Voiceover contributions Voiceovers by participants from Netflix's Voicebox initiative The voiceovers for these films were recorded by participants from Netflix's Voicebox initiative, in partnership with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The culmination event of this project also featured an original anthem performed by students from the Shankar Mahadevan Academy. This collaboration between government, industry, and young creators was aimed at showcasing ideas shaping India's innovation ecosystem in a meaningful and inclusive way.

Minister's remarks Minister praises Netflix's role in global storytelling Dr. L Murugan, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, praised Netflix for its role in bringing Indian stories to global audiences. He said, "Rooted in India's rich tradition of storytelling, our creators today have the opportunity to take Indian stories to global audiences." Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, PSA to the Government of India, said this initiative reflects a holistic approach to building India's innovation ecosystem.