Neuralink to study brain implant's impact on patients with ALS
What's the story
Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a study on its device's effects on people paralyzed by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The study will test how well participants can use Neuralink technology to operate digital devices with their thoughts. The ultimate goal is to improve independence in daily life for these patients.
Device details
How the Neuralink implant works
The Neuralink implant, which looks like a small coin, is placed in an opening in the patient's skull.
A bunch of hair-like sensing threads then extend from this implant into the person's neurons to pick up signals corresponding to hand movements.
These signals are transmitted to a computer via the implant, enabling control by the patient.
Trial outcomes
Neuralink's progress so far
So far, about 30 participants have received Neuralink implants. The first participant faced major technical issues but had no regrets.
The second participant was able to play Counter-Strike 2 with their implant.
However, Neuralink faces stiff competition from US-based Paradromics and China's rapidly advancing brain-computer interface commercialization efforts.
Trial details
LINK trial to test safety and efficacy of N1 implant
The LINK trial is a major step forward in Neuralink's research. It builds on the company's work with over 30 participants who have already received the implant.
The study will test two main things: how safe the N1 Implant is, and how well users can control digital devices with it.
This chip powers Telepathy, an experimental product that lets paralyzed people control a computer with their thoughts.
Participant requirements
How to join the LINK trial
The LINK trial is open to those who have lost hand function due to ALS, spinal cord injury, or brain stem stroke.
The application process includes a 30-minute call with the study team followed by two days of in-person health checks and brain scans.
A surgeon implants the N1 Implant under general anesthesia while Neuralink's R1 Robot positions the ultra-thin threads.
Twitter Post
Official post
We’ve received FDA approval to launch LINK, the first pivotal trial for an implantable brain-computer interface in the US. This builds off of our work with 30+ participants with Neuralink to date.— Neuralink (@neuralink) November 25, 2026
Those with ALS may be eligible. To learn more:https://t.co/dWhb5N4GdR pic.twitter.com/Vor7iXXCBA