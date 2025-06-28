Page Loader
Neuralink stuns with live-demo of man gaming without physical inputs
The patient navigated a cursor across the screen with no physical input

By Akash Pandey
Jun 28, 2025
04:14 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk's brain-chip company, Neuralink, has made a major breakthrough in brain-computer interaction. In a recent Neuralink team meeting, the company demonstrated its technology by showing a patient controlling a computer game with his mind. The live demo featured a patient who had become quadriplegic due to a spinal cord injury, navigating a cursor across the screen with no physical input, simply by imagining movement.

Tech advancement

Patient plays chess, uses joystick with only his mind

The demo also showcased the patient playing chess entirely through neural signals, and later using a gaming joystick interface without physically touching any controls. This was possibly the first time an individual has moved a cursor on a machine using only his mind with no eye-tracking software or external hardware. The video highlighted how the chip translates electrical brain signals into digital commands, offering new hope to people with severe physical disabilities.

Chip performance

Sixth successful human implant for the company

Neuralink has confirmed that this was the sixth successful human implant, adding to its growing bank of live data from real-world use. The company also revealed that the chip had shown sustained neural activity, stability, and biocompatibility over time. These are crucial factors for long-term applications of this technology in restoring independence through thought alone.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the latest update from Neuralink

Future vision

Musk envisions future where humans and computers can communicate

During an internal team meeting where the demo was presented, Musk expressed pride in the company's progress. He called it a "leap toward a future where humans and computers can communicate seamlessly." While the current focus remains on medical applications, the long-term goal is full human-machine integration. This vision has sparked renewed debate about the future of human-tech integration.

Public reaction

Critics point out potential risks

The demonstration of Neuralink's technology has sparked an emotional response from viewers, particularly the real-time interaction from a previously immobile individual. This has highlighted the enormous potential of this groundbreaking technology. However, critics remain cautious, pointing out the need for more clinical data and peer-reviewed studies to validate its effectiveness and safety in long-term applications.