You can now scan documents on your phone via WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced a document scanning feature in its latest beta update for Android , version 2.25.19.21. The update is available through the Google Play Beta Program and allows users to scan physical documents directly within the app, without relying on third-party tools. The new capability aims to provide a more streamlined and integrated document-sharing experience on the platform, enabling users to capture, convert, and share documents as PDFs.

Feature rollout Feature was under development in previous beta update The document scanning feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.29 update, where it was still under development. However, it is now being tested with the public as part of the latest update. Some beta testers have already reported access to this new capability after installing the update from Google Play Store.

User experience Users can choose between manual and automatic capture modes When a user selects the "Scan document" option from the document-sharing interface, their phone's camera opens instantly. It gives a live view to help position the document correctly for capture. The feature offers two capture modes: manual and automatic. In manual mode, users have control over when to take the photo, while in automatic mode, WhatsApp detects edges of the document and captures it automatically for a quicker experience.