Neuralink says 21 people now enrolled in brain implant trials
What's the story
Elon Musk's brain implant company, Neuralink, has announced that it now has a total of 21 participants enrolled in its global clinical trials. The update comes as the company marks two years since the official start of its human testing phase. This is a significant increase from the September count when only 12 individuals had received Neuralink's chips for controlling digital and physical tools through thought.
Implant usage
Brain implant: A tool for the disabled
Neuralink's brain implant is specifically designed to assist people suffering from conditions like spinal cord injuries. The first patient to receive the chip has already utilized it for a variety of tasks, including playing video games, browsing the internet, posting on social media, and moving a cursor on a laptop. This showcases the potential of Neuralink's technology in improving the quality of life for disabled individuals.
Trial enhancement
Commitment to improving trial procedures
In a statement, Neuralink emphasized that a key objective of its expanding clinical trials is to understand the variations in participant experiences and improve both hardware and overall procedure for every participant. This shows the company's dedication toward refining its technology and ensuring a better experience for all those involved in their trials.
Regulatory approval
Journey through regulatory hurdles
Neuralink started human trials of its brain implant in 2024, after overcoming safety concerns raised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency had initially rejected the company's application in 2022. Now, Neuralink is working closely with regulatory bodies and hospital sites to deliver improved devices to participants while maintaining a record of zero serious device-related adverse events.