Neuralink says 21 people now enrolled in brain implant trials

Elon Musk 's brain implant company, Neuralink , has announced that it now has a total of 21 participants enrolled in its global clinical trials. The update comes as the company marks two years since the official start of its human testing phase. This is a significant increase from the September count when only 12 individuals had received Neuralink's chips for controlling digital and physical tools through thought.

Implant usage Brain implant: A tool for the disabled Neuralink's brain implant is specifically designed to assist people suffering from conditions like spinal cord injuries. The first patient to receive the chip has already utilized it for a variety of tasks, including playing video games, browsing the internet, posting on social media, and moving a cursor on a laptop. This showcases the potential of Neuralink's technology in improving the quality of life for disabled individuals.

Trial enhancement Commitment to improving trial procedures In a statement, Neuralink emphasized that a key objective of its expanding clinical trials is to understand the variations in participant experiences and improve both hardware and overall procedure for every participant. This shows the company's dedication toward refining its technology and ensuring a better experience for all those involved in their trials.

Advertisement