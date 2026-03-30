New antibody cancer treatment shrinks tumors in 50% of patients
Technology
A new cancer treatment is making headlines after a recent study showed it shrank tumors in 50% of patients with tough-to-treat cancers like melanoma and aggressive breast cancer.
The approach involves injecting a specially modified antibody straight into the tumor, and early results are giving researchers (and patients) real hope.
Planned around 200-patient trials for 2141-V11
The antibody, called 2141-V11, was injected directly into tumors and sparked an immune response that also hit non-injected tumors elsewhere in the body.
Because the first trial went so well, bigger studies with around 200 patients are already being planned at major research centers to fine-tune the treatment and see who benefits most.
If all goes well, this could be a big step forward for cancer immunotherapy.