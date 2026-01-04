This tool helps users delete personal data from brokers

California has launched a new tool, the Delete Requests and Opt-Out Platform (DROP), to help residents control their personal data. The platform allows users to request the deletion of their information from over 500 registered data brokers in one go. This comes as an extension of the Delete Act passed in 2023, which aimed at simplifying this process for Californians.

User process How DROP works for data deletion requests To use DROP, residents first need to verify their California residency. After this verification, they can submit a deletion request that will be sent to all current and future data brokers registered with the state. However, it's important to note that not all data may be deleted immediately after a request is made.

Processing period Data brokers' response time and options for residents Data brokers are required to start processing deletion requests by August 2026, with a 90-day window to do so and respond. If a broker fails to delete your data, you can provide additional information that may assist them in locating your records. However, first-party data collected directly from users is exempted from deletion requests under this new law.

Information exclusions Exemptions and potential impact of drop Certain information like vehicle registration and voter records are exempt from deletion as they come from public documents. Other sensitive medical data may be protected by other laws such as HIPAA. The California Privacy Protection Agency believes that this new tool will not only give residents more control over their data but also reduce unwanted communications and lower the risk of identity theft or fraud, as well as AI impersonations and data leaks or hacks.