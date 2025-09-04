New drug could help people with treatment-resistant high blood pressure

Baxdrostat targets a specific enzyme to avoid side effects

Here's the cool part: 40% of participants actually hit normal blood pressure levels.

Baxdrostat targets a specific enzyme to avoid some of the side effects seen with older treatments.

Serious side effects were rare—just 1% experienced issues, similar to those taking a placebo.

AstraZeneca plans to file for FDA approval in 2025, so if all goes well, the drug could be available as soon as 2026.