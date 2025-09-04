Next Article
New drug could help people with treatment-resistant high blood pressure
A new drug called baxdrostat is showing promise for people whose high blood pressure doesn't respond to regular meds.
In a global Phase III trial led by University College London, patients saw their systolic blood pressure drop by about 9-10 mmHg over 12 weeks—even though they were already on multiple medications.
Baxdrostat targets a specific enzyme to avoid side effects
Here's the cool part: 40% of participants actually hit normal blood pressure levels.
Baxdrostat targets a specific enzyme to avoid some of the side effects seen with older treatments.
Serious side effects were rare—just 1% experienced issues, similar to those taking a placebo.
AstraZeneca plans to file for FDA approval in 2025, so if all goes well, the drug could be available as soon as 2026.