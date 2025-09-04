Next Article
LinkedIn's new verification features help you spot real recruiters
LinkedIn just announced fresh verification features (September 4, 2025) to help keep job seekers safe from scams.
The goal is to make it easier to spot real companies and recruiters, so users can trust who they're talking to and avoid falling for fake job offers.
More companies and hiring managers can get verified
Now, any company with a paid Premium Company Page can get verified—no more waiting for special approval.
LinkedIn will also start verifying hiring managers with titles like "Recruiter" or "Talent Acquisition Specialist," plus execs like "Executive Director."
These updates come as reports of job scams have gone up, so LinkedIn's aiming for a safer experience all around.