NVIDIA GeForce Now gets RTX 5080 GPUs, supports 5K streaming

New games and 'Install-to-Play' feature

This upgrade brings full ray-tracing, Neural Rendering, and Multi Frame Generation—all at the same $19.99/month price.

Plus, NVIDIA is adding 17 new games this month (look out for Hollow Knight: Silksong and Borderlands 4).

The "Install-to-Play" feature is also back, letting you install games directly without waiting for curation.