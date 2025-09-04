Next Article
NVIDIA GeForce Now gets RTX 5080 GPUs, supports 5K streaming
NVIDIA is giving GeForce Now a serious boost—starting September 10, 2025, the cloud gaming service will run on new RTX 5080 GPUs.
With 48GB memory and DLSS 4 support, you'll be able to stream games in up to 5K at smooth 60 or even 120fps.
New games and 'Install-to-Play' feature
This upgrade brings full ray-tracing, Neural Rendering, and Multi Frame Generation—all at the same $19.99/month price.
Plus, NVIDIA is adding 17 new games this month (look out for Hollow Knight: Silksong and Borderlands 4).
The "Install-to-Play" feature is also back, letting you install games directly without waiting for curation.