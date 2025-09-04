US Army to use AI in identifying threats
The US Army just teamed up with San Francisco startup TurbineOne in a $98.9 million deal to begin rolling out AI tech to its units, starting with infantry and cavalry.
This means soldiers will soon use AI-powered laptops, smartphones, and drones to spot threats—like enemy drones or hidden attackers—much faster than before.
It's all part of a bigger push to modernize and keep up with new challenges on the battlefield.
AI software can work offline too
TurbineOne's software can work even without internet, helping troops stay connected and aware even if signals are jammed.
Tasks that used to take 20 hours could now be done in just 20 seconds, making decision-making way quicker.
The first units getting this upgrade are infantry and cavalry teams, but more could follow based on how well it works for them.