OPPO Reno 14 FS 5G debuts with Snapdragon 6 Gen
OPPO just dropped its latest Reno 14 FS 5G, packing a big, bright 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Running on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and Android 15-based ColorOS 15, it's designed to keep things fast and fresh.
Other highlights include IP68/IP69 rating, 50MP main camera
You get a triple rear camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens and a solid 32MP selfie cam up front.
The phone is tough too—IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.
Battery anxiety? Not here: there's a huge 6,000mAh battery with speedy SUPERVOOC charging (up to 45W).
There's also plenty of storage (256GB), an Adreno GPU, dual SIM support (nano + eSIM), and two color options: Opal Blue or Luminous Green.