Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series launched with One UI 8 Technology Sep 04, 2025

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Tab S11 series, running the new One UI 8 (built on Android 16).

These tablets bring smarter features like Gemini Live and Writing Assist, plus a redesigned hexagonal S Pen—though it's lost Bluetooth this time.

The Ultra model packs up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB of storage for power users.