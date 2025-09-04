Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series launched with One UI 8
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Tab S11 series, running the new One UI 8 (built on Android 16).
These tablets bring smarter features like Gemini Live and Writing Assist, plus a redesigned hexagonal S Pen—though it's lost Bluetooth this time.
The Ultra model packs up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB of storage for power users.
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ powers the tablets
The standard Tab S11 sports an 11-inch AMOLED display, while the Ultra stretches out to a huge 14.6-inch.
Both run on the speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip for faster performance and better AI smarts.
One UI 8 also brings floating notifications, easier quick settings access, and upgraded Samsung DeX for smoother multitasking—even across two screens.
Why choose Tab S11 series?
If you want a tablet that offers advanced features for creativity or productivity—and don't mind the redesigned S Pen—the Tab S11 series presents notable improvements such as enhanced performance, AI tools, and Samsung DeX upgrades.