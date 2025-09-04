DuckDuckGo's AI chatbots are now available for free

On the free plan, you get to try out models like Claude 3.5 Haiku (Anthropic), Llama 4 Scout (Meta), Mistral Small 3 (Mistral AI), and GPT-4o mini (OpenAI). If you subscribe, you unlock even more powerful models—think OpenAI 's GPT-4o and GPT-5, Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4, and Meta's Llama Maverick—all designed for smarter chats that don't use your data for training.

Privacy-focused features

Your chats stay anonymous and aren't used to train any AIs. You can delete conversations anytime for extra peace of mind.

Looking ahead, DuckDuckGo plans to roll out new subscription tiers with access to even more advanced AI models—so you won't be stuck with just one provider if you want variety.