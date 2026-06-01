This drug can double survival time for pancreatic cancer patients
What's the story
A new clinical trial has revealed that a daily pill can double the survival time of patients suffering from pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease. The drug, daraxonrasib, has been hailed as a "gamechanger" and could revolutionize treatment for this late-diagnosed cancer. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago.
Trial results
Drug doubles survival time
The clinical trial involved 500 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer and showed that daraxonrasib doubled the survival time. Patients on this drug lived for an average of 13.2 months, compared to just 6.6-6.7 months for those receiving chemotherapy. Dr Rachna Shroff, Chief of Oncology at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, called these results, "landscape-changing," noting, "We are seeing unprecedented survival."
Mechanism
How does daraxonrasib work?
Daraxonrasib works by targeting the Kras protein, which drives nearly all pancreatic cancers. The drug binds molecules together to capture and deactivate Kras. More than 90% of patients with the most common type of pancreatic cancer, called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), have a mutation in the Kras gene that leads to an overactive Kras protein.
Expert reactions
Breakthrough discovery
Paula Hanford, CEO of UK-based Pancreatic Cancer Action, called the discovery one of the biggest breakthroughs in treatment she's ever witnessed. She said, "To see a trial showing the potential to nearly double survival time in advanced pancreatic cancer is hugely encouraging and gives real hope to patients and families facing this disease." Anna Jewell from Pancreatic Cancer UK echoed similar sentiments about daraxonrasib's impact on patient survival.