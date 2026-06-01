This drug can double survival time for pancreatic cancer patients

A new clinical trial has revealed that a daily pill can double the survival time of patients suffering from pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease. The drug, daraxonrasib, has been hailed as a "gamechanger" and could revolutionize treatment for this late-diagnosed cancer . The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago .

Trial results Drug doubles survival time The clinical trial involved 500 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer and showed that daraxonrasib doubled the survival time. Patients on this drug lived for an average of 13.2 months, compared to just 6.6-6.7 months for those receiving chemotherapy. Dr Rachna Shroff, Chief of Oncology at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, called these results, "landscape-changing," noting, "We are seeing unprecedented survival."

Mechanism How does daraxonrasib work? Daraxonrasib works by targeting the Kras protein, which drives nearly all pancreatic cancers. The drug binds molecules together to capture and deactivate Kras. More than 90% of patients with the most common type of pancreatic cancer, called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), have a mutation in the Kras gene that leads to an overactive Kras protein.

Advertisement