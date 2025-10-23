Apple's iOS 26.1 is coming soon with these new features

Apple is gearing up to release the iOS 26.1 update in the next few weeks. The upcoming version, which is currently in beta testing, will be available for all iPhones from the iPhone 11 onward. However, some features will be exclusive to newer models. The update focuses on usability, visual customization, and security enhancements with subtle tweaks across the system.

Interface customization Liquid Glass design toggle One of the major additions in iOS 26.1 is a new toggle for the Liquid Glass design, first seen in iOS 26. The update lets users customize the transparency or opacity of their interface by choosing between "Clear" and "Tinted" modes under display settings. This feature offers more control over how an iPhone's interface looks and feels.

User experience enhancement 'Slide to stop' gesture in Clock app The iOS 26.1 update also brings a small but significant change to the Clock app. Instead of hitting a large on-screen "Stop" button, users can now use a "slide to stop" gesture for alarms and timers. The move aims at reducing accidental dismissals while adding a tactile motion to stopping alarms, thus improving user experience.

App updates Improvements in Apple Music and Apple TV app The iOS 26.1 update also brings some new features for Apple Music and the Apple TV app. In the former, users can now swipe left or right on the mini-player to change songs, a feature that has been long requested by listeners. Meanwhile, ahead of its rebranding as just 'Apple TV,' the streaming platform gets a redesigned, more colorful app icon with this update.

Language support Expanded support for Apple Intelligence and AirPods live translation The iOS 26.1 update also expands support for Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation features to more languages. These include Danish, Turkish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Italian among others. This expansion is part of Apple's efforts to make its technology more accessible and user-friendly across different regions and languages.