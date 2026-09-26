This test can diagnose brain tumors in just two hours
What's the story
A revolutionary new test for brain tumors has been developed by the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Nottingham. The genomic test can diagnose certain types of cancer while patients are still undergoing surgery. The NHS has started using this diagnostic tool, which can reduce diagnosis time from up to eight weeks to just two hours.
Early intervention
Test could ensure early access to clinical trials
The new test could also ensure early access to clinical trials for some patients.
NHS Medical Director, Professor Frankie Swords, hailed the rapid test as "a huge leap forward for patients" with the potential to completely transform how brain tumors are diagnosed.
The development of this tool could mean that patients can start treatment sooner, potentially saving lives and eliminating uncertainty.
Test mechanism
How the rapid test works
The genomic test works by analyzing the genetic code of a tumor sample in just a few hours.
Small tissue samples are sent from the tumor to a pathology lab, where they're put into an Oxford Nanopore-made sequencing machine.
Inside this shoebox-sized device, DNA molecules pass through a nanopore, a tiny hole, and reveal their unique genome, which defines the type of tumor.
Expansion strategy
Pilot program across UK
The NHS is piloting the new tool at five specialist centers across the UK, including Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trust, University hospitals Birmingham NHS foundation trust, Great Ormond Street hospital NHS foundation trust, King's College hospital, and Newcastle hospitals NHS foundation trust.
It will then be expanded to other sites in Bristol, Oxford, Leeds, and Manchester.
The test is particularly important as primary brain tumors are the leading cause of death among children and adults under 40 in the UK.