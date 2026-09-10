New Jersey 17-year-old Rohan Arni builds AI to classify FRBs
Technology
Rohan Arni, a 17-year-old from New Jersey, built an AI model that sorts out fast radio bursts (FRBs), those quick, powerful signals we pick up from space.
Using data from the CHIME telescope, his tool can tell if an FRB repeats or not with 98% accuracy.
That's a big deal since scientists still aren't sure what causes these signals.
AI model flags 4 candidate repeaters
Rohan's model found that repeating FRBs are usually closer to Earth and have a narrower frequency range than one-off bursts, hinting they might come from different environments.
He even uncovered four potential repeaters in the data, giving astronomers new leads to investigate.
His work helps researchers get closer to understanding where these mysterious signals come from and why they happen.