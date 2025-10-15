New method could help physicists trace origins of gravitational waves Technology Oct 15, 2025

Physicists from Hirosaki University have come up with a fresh method to trace the origins of nanohertz gravitational waves—those tiny ripples in space caused by massive events like supermassive black holes colliding.

By studying unique "beat" patterns in the timing of pulsars (think: super-precise cosmic clocks), they can figure out where these mysterious waves are coming from.