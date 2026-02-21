New model shows how satellite design impacts collision risk

Satellites aiming for sharper images (0.5-meter resolution) face the highest collision risk between 850-950km above Earth, especially at certain angles. Bigger satellites in higher orbits are riskier, while smaller ones lower down are less likely to cause trouble if something goes wrong.

Responsible planning is essential

With over 11,800 satellites already up there—and that number is expected to rise sharply—the model helps balance our need for data (think climate tracking or disaster response) with keeping space safe.

Lead researcher John Mackintosh says it's about planning responsibly so we don't make space unusable for everyone.

Dr Ciara McGrath adds it's a way to keep space open as more satellites join the crowd.