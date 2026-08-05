New moon, solar eclipse, Perseid meteors align on August 12
What's the story
On August 12, stargazers will be treated to a rare cosmic spectacle as three major celestial events coincide: a new moon, a partial solar eclipse, and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. While each event occurs annual or biennial, their occurrence on the same date is quite rare. This unique combination promises to be a treat for scientists and amateur astronomers alike.
Lunar alignment
New moon and partial solar eclipse
The new moon phase occurs when the Moon is positioned between the Earth and Sun, with its illuminated side facing away from our planet.
This makes it nearly invisible to observers on Earth.
The partial solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Northern Europe, Northern Russia, and parts of the Arctic. It begins at 12:37pm EDT, peaks at 2:45pm EDT, and ends at 4:51pm EDT.
Meteor shower
Perseid meteor shower
The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs annually as Earth passes through debris from comet Swift-Tuttle in August, will peak at midnight on August 12 and early hours of August 13.
During this time, with dark skies, observers can expect to see between 50 to 100 meteors per hour.
The small pieces of dust enter Earth's atmosphere at nearly 59km/s, creating spectacular streaks across the night sky.