New research finds HPV vaccine may prevent some oropharyngeal cancers
Technology
You might know the HPV vaccine as a way to prevent cervical cancer, but new research says it could also help stop certain throat and mouth cancers.
Scientists are finding that HPV is now behind about 30% of oropharyngeal cancers (that's cancers in the throat, tonsils, and base of the tongue), not just the usual suspects like smoking or heavy drinking.
Experts advise HPV shot at 11-12
Health experts recommend getting the HPV shot around ages 11 and 12 (with catch-up doses up to age 26) because it could offer protection beyond what most people expect.
The hope is that by vaccinating early, we can cut down not only on cervical cancer but also on serious head and neck cancers linked to HPV.