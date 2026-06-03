New research finds HPV vaccine may prevent some oropharyngeal cancers Technology Jun 03, 2026

You might know the HPV vaccine as a way to prevent cervical cancer, but new research says it could also help stop certain throat and mouth cancers.

Scientists are finding that HPV is now behind about 30% of oropharyngeal cancers (that's cancers in the throat, tonsils, and base of the tongue), not just the usual suspects like smoking or heavy drinking.