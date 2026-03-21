This Chinese software can accelerate designing of hypersonic weapons
What's the story
Chinese scientists have developed a groundbreaking software that can simulate the complex physics of supersonic fuel combustion in just one week. The revolutionary tool was created by a research team led by Yao Wei at the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The same task would normally take years to complete on a supercomputer, making this development even more impressive.
Simulation success
The simulation was completed in just 7 days
The new software was used to conduct an ultra-high-fidelity simulation of a scramjet engine, where combustion occurs in supersonic airflow. The tool accurately modeled the internal dynamics of the engine across hundreds of millions of computational cells. This is over 20 times the resolution normally seen in global research today. Despite its staggering complexity, the entire simulation was completed in just seven days.
Project support
Major leap forward in hypersonic weapon design
The advanced simulation technology has been instrumental in supporting the model design of a classified national project. This was revealed in a report on the website of the Institute of Mechanics in January. The development is a major leap forward in hypersonic weapon design, as it drastically reduces the time needed for complex simulations.