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This Chinese software can accelerate designing of hypersonic weapons
The software was used to conduct ultra-high-fidelity simulation of a scramjet engine

This Chinese software can accelerate designing of hypersonic weapons

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 21, 2026
05:43 pm
What's the story

Chinese scientists have developed a groundbreaking software that can simulate the complex physics of supersonic fuel combustion in just one week. The revolutionary tool was created by a research team led by Yao Wei at the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The same task would normally take years to complete on a supercomputer, making this development even more impressive.

Simulation success

The simulation was completed in just 7 days

The new software was used to conduct an ultra-high-fidelity simulation of a scramjet engine, where combustion occurs in supersonic airflow. The tool accurately modeled the internal dynamics of the engine across hundreds of millions of computational cells. This is over 20 times the resolution normally seen in global research today. Despite its staggering complexity, the entire simulation was completed in just seven days.

Project support

Major leap forward in hypersonic weapon design

The advanced simulation technology has been instrumental in supporting the model design of a classified national project. This was revealed in a report on the website of the Institute of Mechanics in January. The development is a major leap forward in hypersonic weapon design, as it drastically reduces the time needed for complex simulations.

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