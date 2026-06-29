Seawater desalination can now be cheaper than bottled water
What's the story
Desalination, the process of converting seawater into freshwater, has always been an energy-intensive affair. This has made it a technology mostly used by rich countries with plenty of fossil fuels. However, a new demonstration prototype in China is changing the game. The device uses a novel photothermal material and has shown year-long stability without any utility energy costs.
Technological advancement
Innovative design boosts efficiency
The researchers have come up with a unique way to integrate nanoparticles into a three-dimensional photothermal evaporation material. This innovation greatly improves the efficiency of using solar energy for desalination. Tests have shown that this structure can absorb as much as 90.2% of solar energy, while reducing the energy needed to evaporate seawater by 45.7%.
Practical application
Successful trial on farmland
In a small trial, the innovative device was used to desalinate seawater and irrigate five square meters of farmland for an entire growth cycle. The entire process was powered only by natural sunlight and didn't need any external power grid infrastructure. This successful demonstration shows the potential of this technology in real-world applications.
Economic viability
Cheaper than bottled water
The research team has estimated that if this system is operated for two years, the cost of producing water would be cheaper than bottled water. They also noted that the economic advantage would be even more pronounced if the system were scaled up or used over a longer period. This makes it a potentially game-changing solution for affordable and sustainable freshwater production.