New species of reed snake discovered in Mizoram
Scientists from Mizoram University have formally described a brand-new reed snake, Calamaria mizoramensis, found in the montane evergreen forests of Mizoram, including areas around Aizawl.
Specimens of this little snake had been collected over the years and were finally confirmed as a unique species in a recent Zootaxa study.
What makes this snake special?
Genetically, it stands out from its relatives—showing over 15% difference in key DNA markers—which means it's truly one-of-a-kind among the 69 known Calamaria snakes.
It's non-venomous and easy to spot with its dark body, pale stripes, yellow belly with dark edges, and a bold black stripe on its tail.
Why does this discovery matter?
Finding this new species highlights how much is still hidden in India's Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot.
It's a reminder that protecting these forests isn't just about saving trees—it's about discovering cool new creatures that might otherwise go unnoticed.