New study finds AMOC could slow nearly 60% by 2100 Technology May 01, 2026

A new study says the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), basically a giant underwater conveyor belt that moves heat around the planet, could slow down by nearly 60% by 2100.

If that happens, severe climate shake-ups are possible in the event of an AMOC tipping-point collapse: higher sea levels in North America, weird weather everywhere, and major disruptions to rainfall and severe weather.