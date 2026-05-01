New study finds AMOC could slow nearly 60% by 2100
Technology
A new study says the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), basically a giant underwater conveyor belt that moves heat around the planet, could slow down by nearly 60% by 2100.
If that happens, severe climate shake-ups are possible in the event of an AMOC tipping-point collapse: higher sea levels in North America, weird weather everywhere, and major disruptions to rainfall and severe weather.
Scientists warn AMOC risks India's monsoon
Scientists warn there is a tipping point where AMOC changes become permanent.
It could mean more severe weather disruptions, droughts in others, and for countries like India, less reliable monsoon rains that hundreds of millions depend on for agricultural livelihoods and water supplies.