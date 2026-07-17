New study finds PM2.5 pollution lowers kidney function in India
Technology
A new study says breathing polluted air, especially PM2.5 particles, can actually harm your kidneys, even if you're young and healthy.
Researchers tracked more than 12,000 people in Delhi and Chennai for up to 10 years, finding that kidney function dropped as pollution levels rose.
Delhi saw steeper kidney decline
Delhi residents saw a steeper decline in kidney health compared to Chennai.
For every five-microgram-per-cubic-meter increase in PM2.5, kidney function fell noticeably more in Delhi.
With millions at risk, experts are calling for stronger policies to curb air pollution and protect public health before things get worse.