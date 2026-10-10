New study finds Sun may lose mass in sudden bursts
Technology
Turns out, our solar system might not be as stable as we thought.
A new study says the sun is likely to lose its mass in sudden bursts (think unpredictable "kicks") instead of a slow, steady fade.
This could mess with the planets' orbits way sooner than expected and speed up the solar system's collapse by a huge margin.
Saturn could become a rogue planet
One wild detail: Saturn could actually get flung out of our solar system and become a rogue planet, drifting through space on its own.
The research suggests that this kind of chaos isn't just a one-off for us, other solar systems with sunlike stars might face similar shake-ups.
Basically, what we know about planetary stability just got a major update.