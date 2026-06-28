This dinosaur discovered in Argentina might have ties to China
What's the story
A team of paleontologists has unearthed a new species of raptor in Argentina. The dinosaur, which has some anatomical features similar to the velociraptors that were found in China, was discovered near snow-covered mountains in southern Argentine Patagonia. This information was published last month in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Excavation
Discovery of raptor species
The fossil of the new raptor species was discovered just before a snowstorm interrupted their excavation for days. Initially, the research team was unsure about its identity as it was embedded in rock. However, they later identified it as a raptor. This finding has given scientists insights into what southern Argentina looked like during the Late Cretaceous period (100 million to 66 million years ago).
Evolutionary implications
Rethinking raptors' evolution
The discovery of this new raptor species has challenged previous assumptions about the evolution of these ancient creatures. The dinosaur's curved claw is a telltale sign of its kinship with Chinese velociraptors, despite being found on opposite ends of the world. This suggests that they may have shared a common ancestor during a time when continents were connected as one large landmass.
Preservation significance
What did lead author of the study say?
Matias Motta, a postdoctoral researcher at the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Museum and lead author of the study, emphasized on the preservation of certain anatomical structures in animals with very different lifestyles. This observation further highlights how widely these ancient creatures roamed and their evolutionary links across continents. The discovery is a major contribution to our understanding of dinosaur evolution and distribution.