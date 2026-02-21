This long-lasting Chinese battery uses a non-toxic electrolyte

Water-based batteries eliminate the risk of flammability associated with conventional batteries. They are also cheaper to produce, making them a more economical option for applications like electric vehicles and large-scale grid storage. "Compared with current aqueous battery systems, our system delivers exceptional long-term cycling stability and environmental friendliness under neutral conditions," the team said in their paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

Performance

Strong contender for real-world use

The researchers from City University of Hong Kong, Yanan University, Southern University of Science and Technology, and Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory have revealed that their battery can survive over 120,000 recharge cycles with minimal performance loss. "Such performance highlights the research potential of this work and underscores its promise for practical application," the team said. This remarkable longevity makes it a strong contender for real-world use in various sectors.