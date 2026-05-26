Wi-Fi routers can now track you even without a smartphone

Researchers from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany have developed a new tracking method that uses ordinary Wi-Fi routers to identify individuals. The technique works by analyzing how human bodies interact with surrounding radio waves, and is accurate enough to recognize specific people even when they are not carrying any electronic devices. This has raised major concerns over digital privacy and surveillance.

Surveillance concerns BFId attack method The KIT researchers have developed an attack method called BFId, which exploits a Wi-Fi feature called Beamforming Feedback Information (BFI). This was introduced with Wi-Fi 5 technology to help routers optimize wireless performance by collecting feedback signals from connected devices. However, these signals are continuously transmitted without encryption, allowing nearby WiFi devices to passively capture the information without users even knowing it.

Identification process Radio images Using machine learning models, the researchers analyzed these radio signals to create what they call "radio images" of people moving through a space. This system works like a conventional camera but studies how human bodies alter the movement of radio waves instead of light. In tests with 197 participants, the system identified individuals with an accuracy rate of 99.5%, regardless of their walking style or viewing angle.

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Data integration Combining data to identify people While the system can't directly reveal someone's name or personal identity, attackers could combine Wi-Fi-generated tracking data with previously collected smartphone records or device information to identify individuals. This makes the technology particularly concerning as people could be recognized repeatedly in public spaces without ever noticing the monitoring taking place. Even turning off your phone may not protect you from this potential invasion of privacy.

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