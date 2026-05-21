New Zealand study links pTau181 to memory complaints in 45-year-olds
Technology
A study from New Zealand suggests that some people as young as 45 may show early clues related to Alzheimer's.
Researchers found an association between a protein called pTau181, linked to the disease, and people who also reported memory issues, even though their brain scans and tests looked normal.
Researchers urge midlife checks, blood tests
Alzheimer's is usually spotted after age 70, but catching these signals earlier could help people get treatment sooner and slow things down.
The researchers say keeping an eye on midlife risks like high blood pressure or hearing loss, staying active, and staying social all help protect your brain.
Blood tests might make it easier to find out who's at risk well before symptoms appear.