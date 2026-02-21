New zinc-ion battery could make renewable energy storage safer
Scientists at Bengaluru's CeNS have built a new zinc-ion battery that could make storing renewable energy safer and more reliable.
By using a special molybdenum disulfide (1T-MoS2) cathode and water-based electrolytes, this battery ditches the risks of flammable lithium systems.
Battery can be charged and discharged 500 times
The battery kept nearly 98% of its power after 500 charge cycles—pretty impressive for long-term use.
It also uses abundant zinc instead of rare metals, making it more eco-friendly and affordable.
The team even powered a regular LCD timer with their coin-sized prototype, hinting at real-world potential.
Research was published in journal Energy & Fuels
With solid stability and safety, this tech could one day swap out lithium-ion batteries for big renewable energy projects.
The research was conducted by Ganesh Mahendra, Dr Rahuldeb Roy, and Dr Ashutosh Kumar Singh, published in the journal Energy & Fuels.